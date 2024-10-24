Arunachal: Tawang Marathon 2024, here is the list of Winners

TAWANG- The much awaited second edition of Tawang marathon 2024 was conducted successfully at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium Tawang on Thursday. The event witnessed participation of 4400 runners across the country except union territories and 11 participants from different countries.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged of the 42 km run while union MoS and other dignitaries flagged of the other sub categories of marathon run.

Here is the list of winners.

42 kms full Marathon (Male)- In the 42 kms full marathon (male) run Alamu Tadasa Gido from Ethiopia completed the marathon in 2hrs 44 minutes 30 seconds while last years champion Arjun pradhan could complete the full marathon in 2hrs 46 minutes and 04 seconds the third position was bagged by Tsegaye Molla Adugna by completing his run in 2hrs 46 minutes 46 seconds.

42 kms full Marathon (Female)- In full marathon female, Genet Shikur Reshid from Ethiopia completed the run in 3hrs 17 minutes 19 seconds while Anjali Kumari covered the race in 3hrs 26 minutes 54 seconds. Bisle Guye Bekaye completed her run in 3hrs 38 minutes 38 seconds.

21 kms half Marathon ( Male )- The 21kms half marathon male was completed by Anand Singh Rawat in 1hrs 16 minutes and 28 seconds while Tsetan Namgyal could complete the same in 1hrs 19 minutes and 21 seconds, Kangujam Bikram Meitei completed the half marathon run in 1hours 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

21 kms half Marathon ( Female )- In 21 kms open category female Eyerusalem Tase Weldemaryam completed the run in 1hours 30 minutes and 39 seconds while Neeta Patil could complete the half marathon in 1hours 42 minutes 42 seconds and Susheela completed it in 1 hour 43 minutes 50 seconds.

10 kms open category ( Male ) – In 10 kms open category male Mohd Abdul Rajak completed the run in 38 minutes 19 seconds, while Emphius Nongram covered the distance in 38 minutes 21 seconds and Rajan Singh completed the half marathon in 38 minutes 46 seconds.

10 kms open category ( Female ) – In 10 Kms open category female Meenu Sharma completed the run in 45 minutes 48 seconds while Joti Moni completed it in 46 minutes 51 seconds, Sangeeta Pal took 47 minutes 11 seconds to complete the marathon.

5 kms open category ( Male ) – In 5 kms open category male, Manoj Singh completed the run in 18 minutes 47 seconds while Deepak Kumar Kapuria completed it in 18 minutes and 57 seconds and Niranjan did it in 19 minutes 32 seconds.

5 kms open category ( Female ) – In 5 kms open category female, Shakuntala Devi completed the run in 26 minutes 53 seconds while Happy Gogoi completed the same in 28 minutes and Phuntso Wangmo took 28 minutes 47 seconds to complete the run.