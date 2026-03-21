Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Workshop on Handmade Paper

TAWANG- A two-day workshop-cum-onsite training programme on the development of Monpa handmade paper, locally known as Mon-Shugu, commenced in Tawang, with a focus on revitalising and modernising the traditional craft.

The programme is being held at the Tsangbu Monpa Handmade Paper Center and is sponsored by the Directorate of Science & Technology and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). It is organised by the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur, in collaboration with Youth Action for Social Welfare (YASW), Tawang.

The initiative is being conducted under the mentorship of Rakesh Kumar Jain, a technical expert associated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and former Director of KNHPI and the Central Pulp and Paper Research Institute (CPPRI).

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The inaugural session was attended by Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, Maling Gombu, as chief guest, and Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, as guest of honour. Other attendees included local representatives and officials from the forest department.

During the opening session, organisers outlined the objectives of the workshop, which include product diversification, technological upgradation, and expanding market opportunities for Monpa handmade paper. The programme aims to integrate traditional knowledge with scientific techniques to enhance both quality and sustainability.

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Addressing participants, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the cultural significance of Mon-Shugu, noting its longstanding association with Monpa identity and its traditional use in religious texts and packaging. She encouraged participants to explore broader commercial applications and adapt to emerging market demands.

The chief guest emphasised the importance of modernising production processes and involving local youth in sustaining the craft. He noted that the availability of raw materials in the region presents an opportunity to scale up production while maintaining ecological balance.

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Technical sessions during the workshop introduced participants to chemical-free pulping methods, natural dyes, and value-added product development. Experts also pointed to increasing demand for eco-friendly and premium paper products, including archival-grade materials and sustainable packaging solutions.

The workshop has seen participation from local artisans and youth, with a focus on hands-on training and practical exposure. Organisers stated that such initiatives could contribute to strengthening rural industries, promoting environmentally sustainable alternatives, and generating livelihood opportunities.

They also expressed the view that sustained efforts in this direction could help position Tawang as a centre for handmade paper production with potential access to national and international markets.