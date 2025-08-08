Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Preliminary National Space Day, Celebrating Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Lunar Landing

TAWANG- In a spirited tribute to India’s space achievements, the preliminary National Space Day was celebrated at Kalawangpo Hall, Tawang, marking the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the Moon’s South Pole on August 17, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, graced the event as Chief Guest. In her address, she underscored the importance of science and scientific thinking in everyday life, urging students to pursue scientific learning with passion and to dream of becoming future scientists. She emphasized that the day’s inspiration should extend beyond the event and influence the participants’ lives.

The celebration was further elevated by the presence of Dr. Jayasimha, Project Director of Chandrayaan-5, ISRO, Bengaluru, as Guest of Honour and Resource Person. His engaging lecture and audio-visual presentation offered insights into ISRO’s journey and milestones. Adding to the educational value, Dr. Jonali Goswami from NESAC shared perspectives on capacity building and outreach in space science.

A highlight of the day was a Space Science quiz competition featuring teams from GHSS Tawang, GSS Town, GSS Bomba, and Manjushree School. GSS Town clinched first place, followed by GSS Bomba as runner-up.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Department of Science & Technology, school principals, teachers, and a large contingent of students, creating an atmosphere of excitement and inspiration. Trophies and certificates were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest, along with participation certificates for all students.

The grand finale of National Space Day will be held in New Delhi, concluding the nationwide celebration of India’s space milestones.