Arunachal: Tawang Hosts NMNF Training for Krishi Sakhis

TAWANG- A training programme for Community Resource Persons (CRPs), popularly known as Krishi Sakhis, on natural farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) was organised by the Agriculture Department in Tawang.

The programme saw the participation of 72 CRPs representing 36 clusters across the district. Entrepreneurs from Bio-Resource Centres and officials of the Agriculture Department also attended the session.

Welcoming the participants, Pema Dechhen, District Agriculture Officer of Tawang, highlighted the increasing importance of natural farming as a sustainable approach to agriculture. He said that natural farming practices help restore soil health, reduce reliance on chemical inputs and improve long-term agricultural productivity.

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During the technical session, K.B. Kayastha, Entomologist, delivered a lecture on the principles and practices of natural farming. He stressed the importance of improving soil quality and maintaining favourable physical soil conditions through the management of organic matter and promotion of soil biological activity.

Kayastha also discussed diversified cropping systems and enriched biomass recycling as important components for sustainable agricultural practices.

Another resource person, C.K. Singh, Subject Matter Specialist (Agronomy), explained various agronomical practices under natural farming and guided participants on crop management techniques suitable for the region.

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Lakshmipriya Borah, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection), elaborated on pest and disease management using natural farming methods. She highlighted eco-friendly approaches that reduce dependence on chemical pesticides.

The programme also included addresses by Chimey Drokar, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), Jang, and Tashi Panden, ADO Kyidphel, who encouraged the CRPs to actively promote natural farming practices within their respective clusters.

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The session concluded with an interactive discussion where participants engaged with the resource persons and clarified their queries.

Officials said the training programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of Community Resource Persons so that they can effectively support farmers in adopting natural farming practices across the district.