Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Grand Tiranga Yatra and Cycle Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

The march began at Buddha Park at 7:00 AM and concluded at the DC Office premises, with around 1,000 participants ..............

Last Updated: 12/08/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-  In a stirring celebration of patriotism and unity, Tawang District organised a massive Tiranga Yatra as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign.

The march began at Buddha Park at 7:00 AM and concluded at the DC Office premises, with around 1,000 participants joining in what is being hailed as one of the largest community gatherings in the district in recent times.

The event was flagged off by Hridar Phuntsok, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Tawang. Government officials, students from Dorjee Khandu Government College, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), and Government Town Secondary School (GTSS), along with members of the general public, marched proudly carrying the National Flag.

At the DC Office, Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, addressed the gathering in the presence of all Heads of Departments (HoDs), officers, and staff members, urging everyone to uphold unity and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Adding to the patriotic fervour, the Tawang Cycle Association organised a Cycle Rally from the DC Office to the War Memorial. The Deputy Commissioner herself took part, inspiring the cyclists. Upon arrival at the memorial, the riders were welcomed by Lt. Col. Digvijay Jadav, Camp Commander of the Tawang Brigade, who offered refreshments on behalf of the Army.

The day’s events not only showcased the spirit of independence but also strengthened the message of national unity, civic pride, and community participation, core to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

