Arunachal: Tawang Hosts 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament to Honour Heroism and Foster Youth Talent

TAWANG– The 8th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial District-Level Tournament for under-16 boys and girls in football and volleyball was ceremoniously inaugurated today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang.

The tournament was officially inaugurated by Namgey Tsering, MLA of Tawang, in the presence of Kanki Darang , Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Sangey Tsering Incharge District Sports Officer, Pema Chowang president, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, Tawang Unit, Kesang Norbu Secretary General, Tawang Monpa Employees Society, Phurpa Lama District President, NPP, and other senior leaders and officials.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering paid a moving tribute to Hangpan Dada, the gallant soldier who laid down his life for the nation. He encouraged the youth to take inspiration from Dada’s patriotism, urging them to stay away from drugs, uphold discipline, and contribute positively to society.

He also stressed the importance of cleanliness, especially in tourist destinations like Tawang, for sustainable development.

A total of: 6 boys’ and 2 girls’ football teams, 2 boys’ and 2 girls’ volleyball teams are competing in this year’s event, representing various regions of the district and showcasing local sports talent.

Match Highlights:

In the U-16 Boys’ Football opener, Tawang dominated with a 5–0 win over Mogto.

In U-16 Girls’ Volleyball, Lungla overpowered Tawang, winning both sets 25–11 and 25–9.

The Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament continues to be a vibrant platform for promoting youth sports while honoring the legacy of a national hero. The event also strengthens the state government’s commitment to youth development, fitness, and patriotic values.