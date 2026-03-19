Arunachal: Tawang Honours 30 Students with Merit Awards

TAWANG- The Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award 2025 was conferred upon district toppers in Tawang on Thursday, with Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, felicitating 30 students at a programme held at Government Town Secondary School.

The event, organised by the district’s Education Department, brought together education officials, members of the Child Welfare Committee, parents and students. It served as a platform to recognise academic excellence while also emphasising the broader role of community and institutional support in education.

Addressing the gathering, Angmo congratulated both students and their parents, stating that academic success is rooted in sustained effort, discipline and family support. She acknowledged the role of parents in shaping educational outcomes and encouraged them to motivate others within the community.

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The Deputy Commissioner also drew attention to structural challenges faced by many students in the district, noting that lack of access and support continues to affect educational attainment. She urged the awardees to treat the recognition as an initial milestone and to prepare for future challenges, not only in terms of career development but also as responsible citizens contributing to society.

District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Hridar Phuntso, in his address, welcomed attendees and encouraged students to remain grounded while continuing to strive for higher goals. He emphasised that consistent effort, discipline and perseverance are central to sustained academic success.

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Block Education Officer (Headquarters) Thupten Wangchu highlighted that the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award was introduced by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 to promote quality education and incentivise academic achievement across the state.

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Norbu Drema, welcomed the initiative and underlined the importance of awareness and safety among students. She encouraged students, particularly girls, to report any form of misconduct and urged parents to remain attentive and supportive.

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The programme also included an interactive session during which the Deputy Commissioner addressed queries from students and parents, including questions related to civil services preparation and school-level challenges.

Officials confirmed that while certificates and trophies were distributed during the event, the cash incentives had already been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The event concluded with a focus on sustaining educational momentum and reinforcing the role of community participation in nurturing future leaders.