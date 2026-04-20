Arunachal: Tawang Holds Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Meeting

TAWANG- The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Tawang convened a pre-monsoon preparedness meeting on April 20, 2026, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, focusing on coordinated planning and risk mitigation ahead of the monsoon season.

The meeting was chaired by Namgyal Angmo, with participation from key stakeholders including Colonel M. Upadhyay, Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, ADC (Headquarters) Rinchin Leta, and officials from various departments.

Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu initiated the session, underscoring the importance of early preparedness in minimizing the impact of seasonal hazards.

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In her address, Angmo emphasised the need for proactive planning and directed all departments to update their inventories with the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO). She instructed works departments to conduct preliminary assessments of vulnerable structures and to designate nodal officers for coordinated action.

The Health Department was asked to ensure sufficient stock of medicines and the availability of medical personnel. The Food and Civil Supplies Department was directed to maintain adequate reserves of essential commodities. Administrative and sub-divisional authorities were tasked with identifying and updating safe evacuation zones and emergency open spaces.

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Further instructions were issued to technical departments. The DLRSO and AMDO were asked to inspect earth-cutting quarries that could pose risks, while PHED and Urban Development departments were directed to clear drainage systems. Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Works Department (RWD) were instructed to be prepared for immediate road clearance operations and the construction of temporary bridges and shelters if required.

The DDMO was directed to activate the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) with immediate effect. An emergency contact number was circulated among members for reporting incidents. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining high alertness and ensuring that designated nodal officers remain stationed and accessible.

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Additionally, PWD, RWD, and PHED were instructed to conduct detailed surveys of roads, drains, and water pipelines and submit reports within a week. Army and paramilitary authorities were requested to avoid dumping waste near the Changbu landfill site.

During the discussion, Army representatives suggested that excavation equipment be kept ready for emergency response. Inputs were also provided by Superintendent of Police Darang and other officials to strengthen preparedness mechanisms.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all departments to ensure coordinated and effective disaster preparedness measures in the district ahead of the monsoon season.