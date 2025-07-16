Arunachal: Tawang Gears Up for International Marathon 2025

TAWANG- With the awe-inspiring Himalayas as its stage, Tawang is set to host the Tawang International Marathon 2025 on October 24, promising a breathtaking blend of athletic spirit and cultural celebration. In a crucial step towards its smooth execution, a joint coordination meeting was held today at the Conference Hall of the Tawang Brigade, bringing together all key stakeholders.

The session was jointly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, of the Indian Army’s Tawang Brigade. Also in attendance were senior officers, district officials, and representatives of the event’s organizing partner, Cyruns, who joined the meeting virtually.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was delivered by brigade officers, reflecting on the logistics, achievements, and challenges of the previous marathon edition. Insights from Cyruns included updates on ongoing promo runs being held across major Indian cities to build anticipation for the 2025 event.

Key Highlights of the Meeting:

Zero single-use plastic policy reaffirmed – no pet water bottles this year

Commitment to eco-friendly publicity material and sustainable event practices

Push for intensified promotion through both traditional and digital channels

Reaffirmed Army–Civil Administration partnership for smooth, safe execution

DC Namgyal Angmo emphasized the marathon as a platform to showcase the culture, natural beauty, and hospitality of Tawang, saying:

“This is more than a race—it’s a celebration of our identity. We are determined to make this year’s event both impactful and sustainable.”

Echoing this sentiment, Brigadier Bhupal Singh stated:

“The Indian Army stands committed to supporting this prestigious event, ensuring it is conducted with safety, precision, and in the true spirit of Arunachal Pradesh.”

With plans now firmly in motion, the meeting concluded on a collaborative note, with all stakeholders agreeing to reconvene in the coming weeks to monitor progress and finalize on-ground arrangements.