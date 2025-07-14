Arunachal: Tawang Gears Up for Eco-Friendly 79th Independence Day Celebrations

TAWANG- In a significant step toward promoting sustainable celebrations, the District Administration of Tawang convened a high-level coordination meeting today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall to review preparations for the upcoming 79th Independence Day.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, was attended by key district officials including Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, DFO Piyush Gaikwad, representatives from the Indian Army, and other vital stakeholders.

Also Read- DWSM Reviews Jal Jeevan Mission 2025 in Papum Pare

In her address, DC Angmo emphasized the district’s commitment to hosting an eco-friendly Independence Day, urging all departments to minimize the use of plastic and synthetic materials in decorations and logistics.

“Small actions lead to lasting change. Our collective efforts today are building blocks toward a plastic-free Tawang,” she stated, calling on all stakeholders to lead by example in promoting environmentally responsible practices.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the resolutions from last year’s celebration and assigned department-wise responsibilities to ensure smooth execution and coordination for this year’s festivities.

Also Read- Sigar Military Station Honours Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego for Pioneering Contributions in Herbal Medicine

Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu, in his welcome remarks, reaffirmed the district’s stand on plastic waste reduction. He requested the public and departments to strictly adhere to the ban on single-use plastic carry bags, making Independence Day a symbol of environmental accountability.

Following the main meeting, another session was held to finalize arrangements for the upcoming Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Day Football Tournament, commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas. Organizers Jampa Tsering and Koncho Tashi shared that 19 football clubs have registered so far for the 21-day tournament, which begins July 26, 2025.

Also Read- Vermicomposting Revolution Empowers Pangin’s Women and Transforms Villages in Siang

This year, the tournament will feature both boys’ and girls’ categories. In a first for the district, matches will be ticketed and open to the public, promoting community participation and enthusiasm.

The District Administration of Tawang invites all citizens and tourists to take part in the Independence Day celebrations with an eco-conscious spirit. Let’s celebrate freedom while working towards a cleaner, greener, and plastic-free Tawang.