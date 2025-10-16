Arunachal: Tawang District Holds NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Anti-Drug Measures

The District Level Monthly NCORD Meeting for Tawang district, chaired by ADC Rinchin Leta, focused on strengthening anti-drug actions, expanding CCTV coverage, and coordinating awareness drives in schools. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to make Tawang a drug-free district.

TAWANG- The District Level Monthly NCORD (National Coordination and Resource Centre on Drug Abuse) Meeting for Tawang district was convened today at the Conference Hall of the DC Office, Tawang. The meeting was chaired by Addl. Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rinchin Leta and attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. D.W. Thongon, Dy. SP Tasso Kato, OC (SB) Kesang Norbu, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, CDPO Dondup Pema, OC PS Niyi Angu, and representatives from the SSB, State and Central intelligence agencies, and the Market Welfare Committee, among others.

During the meeting, Dy. SP Tasso Kato delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting various anti-drug initiatives undertaken by the Tawang Police across the district.

SP Dr. D.W. Thongon informed the house that CCTV cameras have been installed at 13 key locations with dedicated power backup and monitoring systems, in coordination with nearby residents. He added that the second phase of installation will cover the remaining areas.

The SP requested DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok to collaborate with different departments to organize awareness camps in schools, limited to one per month to minimize academic disruptions.

He also sought updates from CDPO Dondup Pema regarding the proposed Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre. The CDPO informed that the rehabilitation centre proposal for Tawang has been dropped.

Dr. Thongon further appealed to citizens to report drug-related activities through the MANAS portal, urging the public to be the “eyes and ears” of the Police in curbing the spread of synthetic drugs.

In his remarks, ADC Rinchin Leta suggested that the Agriculture Department procure sprayers and herbicides to destroy wild cannabis plants. He appreciated the joint efforts of the SSB and District Police, supported by villagers, in uprooting wild cannabis, and encouraged continued cooperation to achieve the vision of a Drug-Free Tawang.

During the open discussion, members shared valuable suggestions and ideas to strengthen coordination among departments and stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by OC (SB) Kesang Norbu.