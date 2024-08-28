Arunachal: Tawang DDMA team conducts expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso

TAWANG- A team of Tawang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) led by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, conducted an two days expedition to survey the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood towards the Dungchhen Tso, a high-altitude lake above Bhaggajang pilgrimage site.

In compliance of the advisory received from National disaster management authority, Govt of India the team of DDMA Tawang, led by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang, started the second expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso above Bhaggajang pilgrimage to the southwest of Dzela Peak on 26th August 2024.

The team comprising Superintendent of Police, Tawang, DW Thongon, Addl DC Jang Hakraso Kri, Circle Officers Khoda Oniya and Tage Moonya, AE WRD Jang Kago Kani, DDMO Tawang Genden Tsomu, Trek leaders Jambey Dondu and Gaon Burah Jang Yuthembu village Choikyong Gombu, TOT AAPDHA Mitra, Tsering Wangchu, representatives from Indian Army and 38th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal, DIPRO Tawang and other officials halted for a night at Bhaggajang on 26th August. The team experienced heavy storm and chilling cold at Bhaggajang.

Next day early morning SP Tawang DW Thongon and Adl. DC Jang, Hakraso kri led the team towards Dungchhen Tso climbing the peak at 4500 meter above the sea level. Dungchhen Tso is one of the largest lake amongst 20 high altitude lakes in Bhaggajang area.

Its length is more than one kilometer and is very beautiful with around five small lake islands in it. The people of Tawang and west kameng considers these high altitude lakes to be sacred and visits these lakes for pilgrimage.

The team found that this is not a glacial lake but has only one outlet, the exit water flows towards another smaller lake which ultimately flows towards Tombi pho near Nuranang and if due to any change in climatic condition the outlet is blocked or in case of cloud brust this lake may pose dangerous to settlements like Nuranang and other villages on the bank of Tawangchhu river.

The team after survey returned back safely to headquarters in the late evening of 27th August.