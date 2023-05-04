ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang DC inaugurate entrepreneurship development programme

Speaking on the occasion DC said that participating entrepreneurs should get benefit from such programmes and it shouldn’t be merely for publicity.

Last Updated: May 4, 2023
1 minute read
TAWANG-  A four days entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) under the promotion of entrepreneurs was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo at district industries centre Tawang.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that participating entrepreneurs should get benefit from such programmes  and it shouldn’t be merely for publicity. Encouraging the entrepreneurs he said as our Prime Minister always tells us to become employer rather than employment seeker, the participants should take benefit of the knowledge that was being shared by guest speakers who are expert in their field and implement it to grow their business. Speaking about definition of education he said the motto of education is to produce intelligent human beings, but not to seek govt jobs.

He further said that there are lots of scope in tourism sector, we can produce our local products and sell those in market. The demand for local products are high and we are unable to meet the demands. He encouraged youths to increase production of local paper Mon Shugu.

A guest speaker member of  Wong ama self help group Norbu Drema encouraged the young entrepreneurs to come forward take risk and responsibility to move forward. We should talk less and work more this is the secret mantra for success she added.

The other guest speakers were Sr.Veterinary officer Tsering Drema, District Horticulture officer Saifur Rehman, Fishery officer Tony Apang and Entomologist KB kayastha.

Earlier Dy. Director of Industrues Tsering Drema accorded welcome to all by offering khada. She also briefed the gathering about aim of the programme and asked the young entrepreneurs to come forward and use the service being provided by Department.

