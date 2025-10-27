Arunachal: Tawang Conducts Panchayati Raj Reservation Lottery

TAWANG- The draw of lottery for the reservation of Zila Parishad and Gram Panchayat seats in Tawang district was successfully conducted today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The exercise was held to implement the one-third reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, ensuring equitable representation and transparency in local governance.

The process was supervised by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Namgyal Angmo, and witnessed by MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, Zila Parishad Chairperson, Leki Gombu, Additional DCs of Jang and Lungla, Hakraso Kri and Tashi Dhondup, member secretaries of Gram Panchayats, political representatives, and members of the public.

In his welcome address, Addl. DC-cum-District Panchayat Development Officer, Rinchin Leta, explained the purpose and procedure of the draw. To ensure fairness and transparency, two independent witnesses — Norbu Drema, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, and Sonam Nordzin, President of the Tawang District Youth Welfare Society (NGO) — were invited to observe the proceedings.

Tawang district comprises 87 Gram Panchayats and 311 Gram segments. The draw began with the reservation of Zila Parishad seats, where two of six seats — Tawang and Zemithang-Dudungkhar — were reserved for women. Subsequent draws were conducted for all Gram Panchayats across the district.

Addressing the gathering, DC Namgyal Angmo stressed the importance of a transparent and participatory process, assuring that all doubts or concerns raised during the draw would be clarified immediately. She appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders and emphasized the administration’s commitment to strengthening grassroots democracy.

The event concluded smoothly, marked by active participation from officials, political representatives, and the general public — reflecting a collective step towards inclusivity and women’s empowerment in Tawang’s Panchayati Raj system.