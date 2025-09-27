Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

TAWANG-  The Department of Tourism, Tawang, joined the global observance of World Tourism Day with vibrant celebrations highlighting sustainable tourism and community-driven development.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, emphasized that tourism growth should focus not only on numbers but also on quality services, visitor satisfaction, and the preservation of Tawang’s environment, culture, and traditions.

She called for promoting eco-friendly initiatives and ensuring that even remote villages like Jemeithang and Mago benefit from tourism.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey highlighted recent training programs for hoteliers, homestay operators, and tourist guides aimed at improving service delivery and reinforcing cultural preservation. Certificates were distributed to participants of the Homestay Owners’ Convention and the recent capacity-building courses.

In addition, dustbins sponsored by the Mon Hotel Association were distributed to promote environmental responsibility.

The celebrations also included the launch of the book “Threads of Destiny: The Saga of Mandralgang and Pemachen” by Koncho Teering and vibrant Monpa dance performances by local cultural troupes. An exhibition of local cuisines offered attendees an authentic taste of Tawang’s culinary heritage.

The event was attended by officials, tourism stakeholders, domestic and international tourists, and members of local associations, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism. As the DC noted, “World Tourism Day is a reminder of our responsibility to develop tourism sustainably for future generations.”

Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

