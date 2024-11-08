ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Admin Prepares for Janjati Gaurav Diwas to Commemorate Birsa Munda’s Birthday

TAWANG- In a meeting held today in Tawang, the district administration, led by EAC-cum-DPO Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, convened with representatives from all relevant departments, NGOs, and self-help groups (SHGs) plan the celebration of the upcoming Janjati Gaurav Diwas on November 15, commemorating the birthday of the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda.

The meeting was chaired by Sangey Wangmu Mosobi and attended by Addl. DC Jang, Hakraso Kri, PD DRD Tawang Tenzin Jambey, Circle Officers Sumita Jongkey and Ama Nungnu, other heads of offices, and representatives from SHGs and NGOs.

In her address, EAC-cum-DPO Mosobi emphasized that, as in previous years, the main celebration would be held at the DC Office premises in Tawang.

Additionally, each sub-division will host events in their respective areas, engaging villagers, PRIs, and other stakeholders.

Sangey Wangmu, proposed the formation of block-level committees to oversee Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities aimed at raising awareness of welfare schemes focused on tribal upliftment.

Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) across the five blocks are tasked with involving anganwadi workers and ASHAs to mobilize public participation and disseminate information on Janjati Gaurav Diwas and various government initiatives in local dialects, ensuring inclusivity and understanding.

The committee also decided to honor tribal achievers, tribal leaders, outstanding Gaon Burahs, and traditional healers in recognition of their contributions.

The Education Department has been requested to organize painting and drawing competitions as a pre-celebration event, with winners to be felicitated during the main celebration on Janjati Gaurav Diwas.

The Tawang administration looks forward to a meaningful celebration, honoring the legacy of Birsa Munda and promoting awareness of government initiatives that benefit the tribal community.

