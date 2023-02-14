Arunachal: Task force to be formed to check Illegal Earth Cutting

YUPIA- Papumpare district administration has decided to formed Task Force to check the illegal earth cutting and encroachment in govt land. It was decided in a meeting held at Dc office on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, PapumPare Sachin Rana chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities to curb and prevent illegal earth cutting and encroachment in Papumpare district at DC Conference Hall on Tuesday.

After threadbare discussions by all the members it was decided to constitute Task Forces in all the circles to monitor illegal encroachment and earth cutting and provide immediate response to complaints.

The members also decided that before, taking up any earth cutting activities NOC is to be obtained from BSNL, Highway, Forest, PHED , Power, PWD etc to avoid damage to govt. utilities, properties, cables etc.

Application forms for NOCs will be made available in DC office and administrative offices of outposts

The meeting was attended by Tabang Bodung, ADC, Smt. Tana Yaho, SDO Doimukh, all the administrative officers , DLRSO, DDMO, representatives from PWD, Highway, Electrical,, POWER, BSNL and PHED