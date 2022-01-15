Itanagar

Arunachal: Tarh Johny Sworned in as new APYC state president

Along with Tarh Johny four State Vice Presidents, Twenty State General Secretaries and more than 100 office bearers were also took the oath of secrecy.

January 15, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Tarh Johny was officially Sworned in  today  as newly elected State President of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC)  at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. Along with Tarh Johny four State Vice Presidents, Teli Milo Camdir, Tanu Nima Dulom, Nangbia Bida, Ms. Gocham Abom and Twenty State General Secretaries  and  more than 100 elected District, Assembly and City  office bearers  were also took the oath of secrecy.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC, and MLA, 15 Sagalee Assembly Constituency  attending  the program  exhorted all newly elected Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC)  team to work dedicatedly for the party during these testing  time.

For a sincere and hard working Youth, Congress has always bestowed them with a healthy responsibility with better opportunities. The Youth are the pillar of the party and they are the face of society, he exhorted.

Maximum seats of Assembly should be filled by the Youths under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Women under the guidance of   Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the theme “ Ladki Hoon, Lar Sakti Hoon”’ he added.

National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress, Incharge Arunachal Pradesh, Sarifa Rahman while attending the program also spoke about the role and responsibilities of Youth Congress.

The program was also attended by APCC Vice President, Incharge Youth Congress, Rajen Nani along with other rank and files of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

