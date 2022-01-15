Arunachal: Tarh Johny Sworned in as new APYC state president

ITANAGAR- Tarh Johny was officially Sworned in today as newly elected State President of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. Along with Tarh Johny four State Vice Presidents, Teli Milo Camdir, Tanu Nima Dulom, Nangbia Bida, Ms. Gocham Abom and Twenty State General Secretaries and more than 100 elected District, Assembly and City office bearers were also took the oath of secrecy.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC, and MLA, 15 Sagalee Assembly Constituency attending the program exhorted all newly elected Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) team to work dedicatedly for the party during these testing time.

For a sincere and hard working Youth, Congress has always bestowed them with a healthy responsibility with better opportunities. The Youth are the pillar of the party and they are the face of society, he exhorted.

Maximum seats of Assembly should be filled by the Youths under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Women under the guidance of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the theme “ Ladki Hoon, Lar Sakti Hoon”’ he added.

National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress, Incharge Arunachal Pradesh, Sarifa Rahman while attending the program also spoke about the role and responsibilities of Youth Congress.

The program was also attended by APCC Vice President, Incharge Youth Congress, Rajen Nani along with other rank and files of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee.