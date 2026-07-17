Arunachal targets 1 lakh skilled youth under Vision 2036 roadmap

ITANAGAR- In a significant move aimed at preparing Arunachal Pradesh’s workforce for future economic opportunities, the State Cabinet on Friday approved the Arunachal Human Capital and Economic Transformation Vision 2036, a long-term roadmap focused on skill development, entrepreneurship, apprenticeships and employment generation.

The Vision was approved during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. According to the Cabinet, the initiative seeks to build a future-ready workforce, develop globally competitive entrepreneurs and create an innovation-driven economy aligned with local opportunities, national growth sectors and international labour market demand by the year 2036.

Under the Vision, the government has set several measurable targets to be achieved over the next decade. These include skilling one lakh youth, creating 10,000 entrepreneurs, facilitating 10,000 apprenticeships, enabling 10,000 overseas placements, establishing 100 industry partnerships, and upgrading all ten Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state into Modern Skill Hubs and Centres of Excellence.

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The Cabinet said the Vision is intended to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s human resource base by equipping young people with industry-relevant skills while promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities both within the state and beyond.

The roadmap also seeks to strengthen collaboration between government, industry and training institutions to ensure that skill development programmes remain aligned with evolving market requirements. By focusing on industry partnerships and apprenticeships, the government aims to improve the employability of youth and facilitate smoother transitions from training to employment.

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A notable feature of the Vision is its emphasis on international employment opportunities. The target of facilitating 10,000 overseas placements reflects the government’s intention to prepare skilled workers capable of meeting global labour market demands while expanding career opportunities for the state’s youth.

The proposed modernisation of all government ITIs into Centres of Excellence is expected to enhance vocational education infrastructure and improve the quality of technical training available in Arunachal Pradesh. If implemented effectively, the initiative could strengthen the state’s skilled workforce and support emerging sectors of the economy.

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The approval of the Human Capital and Economic Transformation Vision 2036 comes at a time when several states are increasingly focusing on skills, entrepreneurship and workforce development as key drivers of economic growth. By setting long-term targets and measurable outcomes, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has outlined a framework intended to prepare the state for future employment and industrial opportunities.

The effectiveness of the Vision, however, will depend on sustained investments in training infrastructure, industry participation, institutional capacity and regular monitoring of implementation over the coming years.