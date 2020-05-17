Seppa- Legislator Tapuk Taku on Sunday distributed over Eight thousand face mask to the people of his constituency to keep protected them from Coronavirus.

Taku while handing over the face mask to the representative from each village of the constituency at his resident here requested them to reach out each villager and aware those about the importance of mask and the other Dos and Don’ts to remain protected from the contagion.

The handing over of mask was strictly executed maintaining social distance to avoid any further consequences.

“I hope the mask reaches every individual villager so as to remain safe from the pandemic,” he said while appealing the villagers to strictly adhere to the Do’s and Don’ts to avoid the spread of pandemic.

Interacting with the village representatives, Taku said that, the first priority should be to protect them to protect the others.

“If you are not protected, then the entire villagers are protected. This is time when we as a representative come forward to fight the pandemic together,” he added.

He said that there is awful need to save everyone by maintaining physical distance and wearing mask which is already made compulsory by the state government.

Taku also thanked the district student’s union, women organization and other social and community based organizations for distributing face mask. He also thanked the frontline warriors including the doctors, nurses, health workers, police, district administration and the state media for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19.

Further, he also appreciated the Chief Minister Pema Khandu for being vigilant during this epidemic and taking various measures to contain the spread of the dreaded Corona- virus in the state since its outbreak.