Arunachal: Tapir Gao launches 2nd phase of Covid Vaccination at TRIHMS 

ITANAGAR- Member of Parliament, Tapir Gao launched 2nd phase of Covid Vaccination at TRIHMS Covid Vaccination Centre today.

After the soft launching of 2nd phase of Covid Vaccination, MP got his first dose of Covid vaccination and appealed all Field Level workers(FLW), Health care workers(HCW) and age specific categories of people to come forward for covid vaccination and protect themselves from deadly corona disease. He also urged them not to go with rumors of COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

In the phase 2 covid -19 vaccination, 60 years and above and also general public can avail vaccination by registering in the link:https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.

In addition to ongoing FLW and HCW vaccination, the registration shall also be done on-site in all the covid vaccination centres.

The age group from 45yrs to 59yrs for general population with specified comorbid diseases shall also be vaccinated after obtaining certification from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed format.

The launching program was attended by Dr.Dimong Padung, State Nodal Officer, Immunization, Dr.M.Perme, District Medical Officer, ICC, Dr.Hage Ambing, CMS and Dr. Tawsik Deputy CMS, TRIHMS, Dr.Tahan Mize, District Immunization Office, Itanagar Capital Complex and Officers and Officials from UNDP, WHO, TRIHMS.