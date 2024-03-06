Arunachal: Tapir Gao inaugurates Community Convention Centre at Tezu

TEZU- The Community Convention Centre, Tezu was inaugurated by MP Tapir Gao today. He was accompanied by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, and Mutchu Mithi, MLA Roing.

While speaking at the occasion Tapir Gao appreciated the efforts of District Administration for the commendable work towards promotion of tourism and preservation of culture. While stressing on the need to preserve tradition and culture he said that the Centre will not only be important from the perspective of the tourism but it would also help in preserving the tradition and culture of the place. He requested the administration to uplift the existing Botanical Garden in Tezu.

He also spoke on the need to identify and bring forth local talents and nurture them and the newly constructed centre can provide a great platform to them. He appealed youths of the district to come forward to make best use of the Centre; explore their potential and hidden talents. Lastly, he urged everyone to cooperate the government and the Administration in the effort towards bringing positive change in the District

Addressing the gathering Shashvat Saurabh, Deputy Commissioner Lohit said that “The Community Convention Centre, Tezu has been meticulously planned and designed to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering curiosity, nurturing creativity, and inspiring innovation, with a special focus on engaging and empowering the youth while boosting tourism in the region at the same time”.

Further, “The Outdoor Art and Design Museum with Recycled Waste, including Plastic, Metal, Building, and Demolition Waste, offers a unique and innovative approach to artistic expression while addressing environmental concerns through Creative Reuse of Materials ;Inspiration for Innovation Interactive and Engaging Exhibits; Community Engagement and Participation; Educational Programming; Celebration of Local Culture and Heritage; Demonstration of Sustainable Practices etc “ he added.

The Centre he shared has components to ensure contribution towards achieving the said vision like District Museum (Display Halls and Conservation Hall, an Open Air Theatre, Garden Amphitheatre, Exhibition Hall-cum-Photo Gallery, Outdoor Art and Design Museum , Music Wall and Play House, Food Stalls and Sales Counters, Innovation and Creativity Zones, Souvenir Shop, Café (Coffee and Bakery).

The Centre shall host a diverse range of events catering to various interests and demographics in coming times. Here are some planned events that the centre shall host soon Cultural Festivals, Art Exhibitions, Book Fairs and Literature Festivals, Music Concerts, Theatrical Performances, food festivals etc

Further he added that “All the activities of the Community Convention Centre, Tezu shall be managed, supervised and executed by a Society registered recently with the Deputy Commissioner, Lohit being the ex-officio Chairperson of the same and all relevant stakeholders as members.

The detailed General Guidelines has already been issued by the said Society in this regard to ensure optimum and prudent utilisation of spaces, assets, infrastructure and facilities developed at the Community Convention Centre, Tezu”.

The program was attended by Balong Tindiya ZPM Tezu, Angem Chaitom, ZPM Sunpura, All HoDs, representatives of CALSOM, Public leaders, Student leaders etc. During the program the Model Anganwadi Centre Tezu and Renovated District Emporium Tezu were also inaugurated by MP Tapir Gao.