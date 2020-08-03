Arunachal: Tapak Taku visits Water Treatment Plant at Nyari valley model village

ADVERTISEMENT

Seppa: Legislator Tapuk Taku along with Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Executive Engineer (EE) Bharat Sonam visited the ongoing construction project of Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Nyari valley model village here on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters, Taku said that the WTP is one of his dream projects to provide fresh drinking water to the entire people of Seppa Township. He said, once the project is completed, the people will be provided with fresh water.

“The WTP is my dream project and could only be possible under the guidance of Chief Minister Pema Kahndu,” he said while requesting the public to cooperate with the executing department for the early completion of the project.

He also informed that that project is being constructed under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Meanwhile, EE Bharat Sonam informed that the augmentation of water supply to the Seppa Township of the phase-I of the project which started in the year 2017 was completed in the year 2019.

“The site development, approach road and drain, construction of RCC head work, pre sedimentation tank, clear water reservoir etc. has been completed in the phase-I,” he said adding that the formation cutting work for laying of DI pipe is yet to competed.

The procurement of pipe is completed and just the laying of pipe is in progress, he added.

Sonam said that the Phase-II, which is to provide drinking water to the people of township started in the year 2019. The target year of completion of the work is March 2022 but we making all effort complete the project before the deadline, he said.

He informed that the 70% of the work has been completed and hopefully the rest part will be done by December 2022. The toughest task is the laying of pipeline due to public hindrance and the Covid-19 pandemic causing shortage of labor, he added.

“People want the project to be completed soon for safe and clean drinking water but there are few sections of people who don’t even want to spare a meter of land for the laying of pipeline,” he said.

He informed that the laying of pipeline in the rural areas has been completed and is hopeful that the rest will also be completed without any hindrance.

By the help of social leaders and district administration under the able support of district deputy commissioner the department was able to make much progress in the work, he added.