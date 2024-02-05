Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

LONGDING- The foundation stone for Anglo-Wancho War Memorial of 1875 was laid by Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA of 59th Longding-Pumao Assembly Constituency -cum- Advisor to Minister, government of Arunachal Pradesh on 2nd February 2024 at Sumjanuk at Ninu village. The laying of the foundation stone was part of the Celebration of the 149th Anniversary of the Anglo-Wancho war of 1875 popularly known as Ninu Massacre in historical records which concluded yesterday.

The theme of the Celebration was “Gantang” (in local dialect, Honouring the Warrior for victory over the enemy) 2nd February 2024 marked 149th Anniversary; the inaugural function being graced by Wangnaw as Chief Guest and Jehai Wangsu, ZPM Longding Anchal Block Guest of Honour, with host of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

While laying the Foundation stone Wangnaw paid floral tribute to the unsung Heroes of the war and called upon the Wancho community to remember the glorious history of the Wanchos who fought against the British intrusion in the Wancholand. Addressing the mammoth gathering he stated that the Wancho warriors led by Khunjing Wangham, Chief of Ninu and his brother Wangchin Wangsapa, other chiefs of villages of Nisa, Kaimoi, Kamhua and Longkai has left abiding impression among the Wanchos. He recalled Sombang Wangham, the Chief of Senua and other Senua Men who were imprisoned by Britishers in 1875 for their great sacrifice for the Wancho people and nation.

He said that the Anglo-Wancho war is one of the most historic events in our country and our state. The Wanchos are among the first in our state to oppose the British intrusion in our land, similar to wars inflicted by the Tai Khamtis, Singphos, Abors etc.

He Hailed the heroism of the Wanchos who attacked the British expedition team of 197 men led by Lieutenant Holcombe, Assistant Commissioner of Sibsagar and Captain Badgley inflicting 131 casualties with 80 deaths. The Wanchos withstood the successive punitive expedition against them in 1875 and 1876.

He applauded the State Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh headed by Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Researcher Nepha Wangsa for bringing out the lost history and being instrumental in recognition of the indigenous heroes by the Government of India under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

While participating in the event; the young and the old male members displayed war dance and beating of the log drum, while the women folk performed the grinding of grains with melodious singing.

The Chief Guest felicitated Nepha Wangsa, the Researcher for his monumental research work to bring out the valorous history of the Wanchos and the Theatre artist team of Ninu 80, of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav who toured the major cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati showing rich history and culture.

The program was attended host of dignitaries; Longwang Wangham, Chief of Ninu along with other village chiefs, Wangcho Wangsa, ZPM of Longchan Block, Khamjat Ajang Circle Officer, Chanwang Wangsa Principal of GHSS Wakka, Pankhu Wangsu Longding unit BJP President, public leaders, GBs, Panchayat members of the Longchan Circle and family members of Unsung Heroes.