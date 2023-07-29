Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

BALIJAN- MLA Tani Hali Tara appealed all the denizens to take ownership of the govt assets, protect and maintain them. He was addressing the gathering after inauguration of several developmental projects in Balijan.

Tana Hali Tara inaugurated 156 developmental projects executed from 2019-2023 by various departments under Balijan Sub division at a mega event held at General ground Balijan on Friday.

Few important projects inaugurated include the new office building of ADC Balijan, Office of the AE WRD, Sangdupota, Steel Girder bridge with RCC decking over river Papum at Ramghat, bridges over Mugoli, Tengabari, Lenka, Hollongi, Drupa rivers etc.

Several PMGSY roads, water supply projects, MIPs under WRD, Community Halls and other government structures were formally inaugurated during the mega event.

In the public meeting that followed MLA Hali said that “ His will to work for the people of Doimukh has been invigorated with the successful completion of so many important projects during the past 2-3 years.”

He appealed all the denizens to take ownership of the govt assets; protect and maintain them.

He further added that the idea to inaugurate 156 projects from a single location was adopted on “economical point of view and to save the public and the govt. from unnecessary expenditures”.

ZPM Sangdupota Hina Tok Camdir, ZPM Balijan Tem Pika, ADC Balijan Dr. Marchina Boria also spoke. PRI members, HoDs and public of Sangdupota, Balijan and Tarasso attended the event.