Sports

Arunachal: Tamme Phassang Kicks off 5th Abo Tani State Level Football Championship

The championship aims to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork while encouraging youth to embrace a healthier and more productive lifestyle.

Last Updated: December 15, 2024
ITANAGAR- Tamme Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) kicked off the 5th Abo Tani State Level Football Championship-2024 today at Chimpu Ground in Itanagar. The championship aims to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork while encouraging youth to embrace a healthier and more productive lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang emphasized the transformative power of sports, urging young people to steer clear of drugs and toxic substances. “Don’t waste your life on drugs or any other harmful habits. Instead, invest your valuable time in sports that keep you strong and healthy,” he stated.

Highlighting the growing opportunities in the field of sports, Mayor Phassang acknowledged the proactive efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership. “Our state government has created immense opportunities in sports, making it a viable and rewarding career path for our youth,” he added.

Further,  Mayor also extended heartfelt appreciation to the organizing team, led by Corporator Bamang Taji who is also the organizing Chairman of the tournament, for their dedication and efforts in making the tournament possible. “Bamang Taji’s commitment to promoting sports among our youth is commendable. Events like this inspire and motivate young athletes to pursue their passions,” he said.

The championship serves as a platform to nurture young talent, fostering a culture of sportsmanship and unity. Mayor Phassang encouraged participants to make the most of the event and strive for excellence, underscoring the vital role of sports in shaping a brighter future for Arunachal Pradesh.

