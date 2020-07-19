Arunachal: Talo Potom dismisses the allegation that Coronavirus is spreading through truckers

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: The additional district magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom has dismissed the allegation that Coronavirus is spreading through truckers. While talking to the press here, he said administration has placed full proof measures to avoid any such incident.

He said there is no iota of truth in the allegation and added that all truckers entering the state are strictly monitored by highway traffic wardens.

“Most of trucks after unloading consignment immediately return. The trucks that cannot unload items on time are directly taken to inter-state truck terminal (ISST) where we have a control room. Truckers are not allowed to go out until consignment owners make provision for unloading,” informed Potom.

He also said the food and required items for truckers are dropped near ISTT gate by consignment owners and there is no contact.

He also trashed rumour that the businessman who died recently after testing positive got infected after coming in touch with the trucker. “It is fake news. In our data we have no such records. During both entry and exit time the drivers and handyman make entry at the gates.

Our team tracks the trucks when they enter capital region and their movement is monitored,” he added. The ADM informed that as per the decision of state government henceforth all the truckers entering state will be tested for Covid 19 at the gates.

“No truckers will be allowed to enter state capital region without antigen test. This is a good decision by the government,” he said.