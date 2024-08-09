Arunachal: Talk of ‘Rights of Indigenous People in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact’ held at RGU

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2024, One Day Talk on ‘RIGHTS OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLE IN VOLUNTARY ISOLATION AND INITIAL CONTACT’ was conducted by Department of Political Science, RGU in collaboration with Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) & Department of Law, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh on 9th August 2024. Participants comprising of PG students, Research Scholars, faculty members, HoDs, Media Fraternity and Indigenous Activists attended the talk and participated.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Saket Khushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, RGU who was also the Chief Guest of the programme highlighted the importance of being indigenous and stressed the young minds to preserve and promote indigenous values, cultural traits and traditions. He further stated that voluntary isolation of indigenous community might not be feasible owing to lack of various facilities such as health, education and infrastructure. He also added that the Indigenous people should take pride in wearing their indigenous attires.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU and Guest of Honour, citing the present scenario of the state, stated that it is a reminder of how we have strived and come this far. Embracing the uniqueness of the cultural diversity of the state, he stressed on the documentation of language by academic institution in collaboration with the Community Based Organizations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. David Gao, Programme Coordinator while highlighting the significance of the program which is to celebrate indigenous people in their knowledge said that the day is also to mark rights of indigenous people to make their own decisions and adopt a way of life meaningful and culturally appropriate to them.

Also Read- Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the transformative power of education

He also further informed that this year the United Nation has focused on the theme “Protecting the right of indigenous people in voluntary isolation and initial contact”. Though there are no reported cases of voluntary isolation in Arunachal Pradesh, however, the new era of modern development has put up a major challenge for the elderly populace residing in the remote villages which are more or less cut off from modern development, he further added.

Mrs. Jarjum Ete, Keynote speaker asserted on the constitutional status of indigenous nomenclature being used in different corner of the world. Speaking in the context of Arunachal, she opined that the older generations have isolated themselves whereas youngsters are gradually assimilating with the outsiders, because of which indigenous values and cultural practices might dwindle away gradually. Talking about social and political marginalization, she calls out for strengthening the indigenous root by coming together in a more organized manner.

Also Read- Finger millet Field Days & Farmer-Scientist Interactions

Ms. Bhanu Tatak, an independent researcher and Co- Speaker of the Talk, discussed about the ways to regulate the programmees and policies, in order to harness the resources in a more sustainable manner. She further highlighted about the ongoing ecological and environmental issues around the world. She urged the August gathering to realize the importance of being indigenous before it is too late.

Lastly, the program concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Vinay Kumar Kashyap, Faculty of Law, RGU.