Arunachal

Arunachal: Taksing Sector, is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation

The governor visited Taksing, a border village in Upper Subansiri District on 29th September 2023 and interacted with the armed forces personnel.

TAKSING- The international border of Arunachal Pradesh in Taksing Sector, is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation stated Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), Governor, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Army conducts medical camp in Taksing

The Governor said that the international border of Arunachal Pradesh in Taksing Sector, is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation. He exhorted the forces to be alert and uphold the gallant traditions of Indian Armed Forces in guarding the sensitive borders.

The Governor, who had earlier visited Taksing as the General Officer Commanding, 4 Corp in 2008, encouraged the personnel to maintain physical fitness and sound mental alertness. He shared modern-day security design and steps with the personnel to keep the border safe and secure.

Make Arunachal Pradesh ‘a peaceful and progressive State’ : Governor

The Governor advised the officers and personnel to maintain cordial relations with the border villagers in the Taksing area and provide them assistance at the time of need and emergency.

The officers and personnel of Rajputana Rifles, Garhwal Rifles, Arunachal Scouts, 340 field regiment and Indo Tibetan Border Police were present in the interaction.

Tags
