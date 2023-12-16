Arunachal: Taki lays foundation stone of HBC office building

ZIRO- Local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Tage Taki laid the foundation stone of office building of Hapoli Bazaar Committee (HBC) here today.

The HBC office building would be carved out from the vacated office premise of District Election Office which had been shifted and amalgamated to the District Secretariat the previous year.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said he had fulfilled the long pending demand for a plot of land to be used as HBC office building. ‘I have managed land, now it is duty of HBWC members to set up the office building’, he remarked.

While thanking the local legislator, HBC chairman Hage Tara said HBC had been established way back in 1964 but had been functioning on make-shift office building at UD office complex in absence of permanent land for HBC office building.

Now HBC has been formally allocated a plot of land at Hapoli township which would immensely benefit the traders and business community of twin Ziro-Hapoli township who can easily reach the HBC office with their grievances for redressals, said the HBC chairman.

Along with the Minister, members of HBC, trade and commerce, business community and former national BJYM general secretary Nani Opo attended the ceremonial foundation laying ceremony.