ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

Governor’s Promise Fulfilled as Tamaan Jumpa CLF Receives 15 Units in Mekaliang.

Last Updated: 19/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tailoring Machines Distributed to SHGs in Lohit to Promote Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance

MEKALIANG— In a major step toward empowering rural women and fostering self-employment, 15 tailoring machines were distributed to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Tamaan Jumpa Cluster Level Federation (CLF) in Lohit district.

The distribution took place at a function held at the Mekaliang Community Hall, marking the realization of a commitment made by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), during his visit on February 16.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Sponsored under the Governor’s initiative, the tailoring units were procured following NEFT payment completed on April 1 and arrived in time for the April 14 event.

Also Read- 10-Day NCC Camp concludes in Tawang

Dignitaries Laud Grassroots Empowerment

The distribution ceremony was graced by Deputy Commissioner KN Damo as the Chief Guest and Brigadier Koustubh Kekre as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, DC Damo praised the transformative role of SHGs in fostering women-led development and economic resilience in rural communities. “Government jobs are limited,” he remarked. “If our youth start acquiring skills, self-employment can become a powerful solution to unemployment.”

Also Read- Governor Presents ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Plaque to Dr. Krishna Chowlu for Pioneering Orchid Research

Brigadier Kekre assured the gathering of the Indian Army’s continued support to women-led initiatives in the region. “We will work on concrete proposals to support and strengthen SHGs,” he said, recognizing the vital role such groups

Tags
Last Updated: 19/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar Camp Held at Kaho

India Firmly Rejects China’s Latest Attempt to Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh

India Firmly Rejects China’s Latest Attempt to Rename Places in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

Arunachal: Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

Arunachal: Young Woman Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Ziro

Arunachal: Young Woman Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Ziro

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: Dr. T. Taggu Sets Example for Wildlife Conservation, Surrenders Licensed SBBL Gun in East Siang

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Arunachal: First Semi-Intensive Mithun Unit Inaugurated at Jomlo Mongku

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution on Mushroom Cultivation held at Menchukha

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution on Mushroom Cultivation held at Menchukha

Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

Historic Cabinet Meet at Kibithu Spurs Wave of Reforms and Development Initiatives Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

Arunachal: Tata Sumo Accident at Pakke Kessang Leaves Several Injured Near Keko Village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button