Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Anglo-Wancho War site of 1875 at Ninu

NINU- The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tai Tagak visited the spot of Anglo-Wancho War site of 1875 at Sumjanuk, Ninu.

Tagak attended the public reception for the medallion and citation of honour of Khunjing Wangham and Wangchin Wangsapa posthumously on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and confer them with the title of ‘Unsung Hero’ on 20th February 2023 by Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

The program was organized on the momentous occasion after the recognition of the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh which included the Wancho war heroes who resisted the colonial powers on 2nd February 1875 at Ninu.

He addressed the mammoth gathering and mentioned about the valorous Wanchos who resisted the Colonial subjugation and rich history which had been forgotten forever and finally it has received its due recognition under the initiative of the Pema Khandu government.

He congratulated the State Core Committee on Unsung heroes of Arunachal Praesh headed by Chowna Mein, Dy. Chief Minister and History Department of Rajiv Gandhi University Doimukh for their honest effort for the recognition of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also credited Nepha Wangsa for his selfless effort in contributing for the research of the unsung Wancho warriors and being part of the research team of the University.

Nepha Wangsa, author of ‘The Nyinu Massacre’ and researcher who had raising the matter of recognition of such unsung heroes thanked the Government of India’s campaign of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the personal interest shown by the Chief Minister and Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein who had extended much help in the journey of documenting unsung Wancho warriors.

Wangsa had travelled across India and also London UK with the research team in search of authentic documents to revisit the rich history of indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh who resisted colonial subjugation.

The visit Advisor to CM had great significance for the region as he visited the spot of Anglo-Wancho War site of 1875 at Sumjanuk, Ninu an exercise which carried forward under the State Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh headed by Chowna Mein, Dy. Chief Minister. The delegation also visited the site of proposed school ‘Nibang Vidhya Niketan Ninu’ at Longchan under Vidhya Bharati.

Longwang Wangham chief of Ninu spoke on the occasion.

The program was attended by prominent Wancho organizations such as the Wancho Council led by Adv. Somnai Wangpan General Secretary, Sanwang Wangsa President of Wancho Cultural Society, Banwang Losu, Wancho script writer and Director of Wancho Literary Mission, Sukumaran K. State Coordinator, Vidhya Bharati, Gyamar Kassung, State Secretary ASVS, Tumge Lollen, Joint Secy. ASVS, Sappum Gangkak, PRO to Advisor, Banghang Tangjang, Dy. SP Longding, Wangcho Wangsa ZPM, chiefs, GBs, panchayat members, public leaders and thousands of people joined the reception ceremony.