Arunachal

Arunachal: Tai Tagak, Advisor to CM visits Longchan Circle

Last Updated: February 28, 2023
Arunachal: Tai Tagak, Advisor to CM visit Longchan Circle

LONGDING-  Tai Tagak, Advisor to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh paid a visit to Longchan Circle on 27th February 2023.

He made a brief visit to Ngissa village in the morning.  From there, he went to the site of Nginu massacre incident of 1875 AD  with a proposal for installation of War Memorial on the site. He also inspected the two-hactares site that is proposed for establishment of Ngibang Vidya Niketan under the umbrella of Vidya Bharti (Organisation). Both the sites are in the same location.

​The purpose of Tai Tagak’s was visit to take first hand impression of the Nginu Massacre scene of 1975 to build a War memorial under the aegis of Unsung Hero of Arunachal Pradesh, and to inspect the site for establishment of proposed Ngiband Vidya Niketan.

Mr ​Tagak was accompanied Sukumaran K, State Coordinator ( Vidya Bharati ), members from Aruanchal Seva Vikash Sanstha. The programme was attended by host of dignitaries from various walks of life.

Wancho Council members headed by GS Adv Somnai Wangpan, Wancho Cultural Society members headed by GS Sanwang Wangsa, ZPM Longchan Block Rajiv Wangsa, Nepha Wangsa the author of Nginu Massacre 1875 book, Banwang Losu the architect of Wancho script and people of all hues and cries attended the programme.

​The programme was supervised by Longchan Circle Officer Khamjat Ajang.

