Arunachal: Tage Taki launches “ Agriculture- Vocal for Local”

Itanagar: In a brief event here at Civil Secretariat, Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture & Allied Dept launched “Vocal for Local” in Agriculture sector in presence of Prasant Lokande, Commissioner (Planning and Investment), Bidol Teyeng, Secretary (Agriculture & Horticulture), Director Agriculture and Horticulture Dept, C E O AP Agriculture Marketing Board, Likha Maj, Owner Green Gold Integrated farm Tarajuli and host officials and farmers.

Taki in his address to the gathering invoke the motto behind the “Aatmanirhar Bharat and Vocal for Local “ in context to Arunachal Pradesh, He impress upon the youth to use time and energy in sustainable and economically viable interventions such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and poultry enterprise.

He stress upon the point that while promoting vocal for local, we should make sure that our final product are as per market demand, price competitive and follow set protocols for concerned ministries or departments, He cited the example of hope the denizens of Itanagar can undertake roof top kitchen gardens for self consumption during the time of pandemic such as covid -19 etc.

He congratulated Secretary Agriculture for coming up with Idea of launching Vocal 4 Local initiatives of the Agriculture sector and urges all APMCs to initiate such activities in respective dist for promoting local grown food products.

Taki also congratulated Likha Maj and Green Gold group for being part of the kick start of chain of events across the state.

Prasant Lokande, informed that Government will support any initiatives for the greater interest of farming community of the state.

Likha Maj, promoter Mega Food Park also requested that state government may provide the minimal requirement of road, electricity and Water Supply in the proposed Mega Food Park site for timely completion of the project, which has potential to change the farming economic of the state.

Maj stated that “Mega Food park will work closely with State Agriculture marketing board for Procurement and marketing of finished products in future for which a road map and MoU shall be undertaken”.

On the occasion Thai seedless lemon of Green Gold Integrated farm was distributed.