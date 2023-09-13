ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal Taekwondo team win 5 gold, 4 bronze medals at National Championship

Arunachal Pradesh's team of 31 athletes competed against over 1,300 players from across India and emerged victorious in several categories.

Last Updated: September 13, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Taekwondo team has created history by winning an impressive 5 gold and 4 bronze medals in the 39th National Senior Kyorugi and 12th National Senior Poomsae Taekwondo Championships held in Guwahati from 9 to 11 September.

Those who won the gold medals for the state in individual and pair categories are  Rikpy Nyodu, Miching Taja, Radha Bangsia, Ontey Khamblai, Khinsan Wangsu, Achum Sangha, Lumter Uli and Gangpgung Gangsa

While Miching Taja, Ontey Khamblai, Kame Bayang, Gangphung Gangsa, Mari Karbak, Likha Govind, Muskan Manyu and Tadar Kuku won bronze medals for the state.

The Arunachal contingent was led by Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) general secretary Likha Robin and included Suraj Ali and Kayang Darang (Kyorugi), Ranjit Biswakarma and Yaabi. Pudu (Poomsae) gave training.

The team management, led by Christine Borang and Gina Yangpho, also played an important role in the team’s success. Apart from the athletes’ medals, Biswakarma was awarded the title of Best Poomsae Coach, while Mitching Taja and Rikpi Nyodu were awarded the Best Poomsae Coach.

Poomsae players in the individual category. ATA has congratulated the team for their excellent performance and assured all possible assistance to the team in their future endeavours.

Tags
