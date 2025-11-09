Arunachal: Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

RUKSIN- In a significant escalation of the investigation into the tragic death of 12-year-old Class 7 cadet Tadu Haro at Sainik School in Ruksin, East Siang district, police arrested three senior school staff members on Saturday, November 8.

The arrests, the first against non-students in the case, underscore mounting evidence of institutional negligence that allegedly allowed severe bullying and ragging to go unchecked, culminating in Haro’s death on November 1.

The arrested individuals—Devendra Singh, House Master of Subansiri House (Junior Cadet Wing); Kangge Darin, House Master of Subansiri House (Senior Cadet Wing); and Amar Singh Thakur, Hostel Superintendent—were taken into custody following a week-long probe involving witness testimonies from fellow cadets, forensic examinations, and a review of CCTV footage and other evidence.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba confirmed the developments, stating that the arrests stem from Ruksin Police Station Case No. 20/2025, registered under Sections 108(1) (abetment to suicide), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).According to police sources, the staff members are accused of failing in their supervisory duties, particularly on the night of October 31 when seniors allegedly raided the junior dormitory unchecked.

“The investigation revealed lapses in monitoring and response that directly contributed to the incident,” an officer involved in the case told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The trio was produced before a local magistrate and remanded for further interrogation, with bail hearings pending.

Haro’s family, led by his elder sister Tadu Lunia—Miss Arunachal 2024—hailed the arrests as a “step toward accountability” but demanded deeper scrutiny of the school’s administration.

In a viral video plea that has garnered thousands of views and sparked the #JusticeForTaduHaro campaign, Lunia recounted the “heinous torment” her brother endured, including hours of humiliation and threats from seniors.

“These arrests expose the rot of negligence, but we need the full truth—why was no one on duty? Why was ragging allowed to fester?” she posted on social media. The family’s FIR, filed days after Haro’s body was discovered, explicitly calls for a fast-tracked inquiry to rule out homicide and hold all enablers responsible.

As the probe intensifies, Haro’s death—initially labeled a suicide by the school—continues to unravel layers of alleged abuse, with eight senior cadets already in custody. The postmortem report, received on November 7, remains confidential but is expected to provide crucial insights into the cause of death.

The case remains under active investigation, with police vowing transparency. As Arunachal mourns a promising young life cut short, the echoes of Lunia’s plea—”Don’t let his story fade”—resonate far beyond the school’s gates, fueling a broader reckoning on child safety in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister Education, PD Sona who visited the Sainik School today has termed the incident of Sainik school very unfortunate which could have been avoided had the hostel house masters, superintendent and school authorities were dutiful to their services.

“East Siang District police is making all the necessary investigation so that the guilty and responsible ones are booked. But since the senior cadets involved in the alleged ragging of the deceased cadet are also minors, necessary procedures and laws apply while taking action against them”, added Sona.