Arunachal: Taba Tedir flags off FAM tour for ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ & ‘Dekho Apna Desh’

ITANAGAR- Education, cultural and indigenous affairs minister Taba Tedir flagged off familiarisation (FAM) tour for various tourism stakeholders under the programs ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ & ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ here at Banquet Hall this morning.

Participating in the flagging off ceremony, Tedir exhorted the participants to learn more whatever they get knowledge about tourism activities from the tour and also asked them to tell about the tourism potential of the state to outer world.

“You are the brand ambassadors of the state tourism. You have to tell the tourism prospects of the state to the outer world”, he said.

He further stated that Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with abundant natural resources where some how it has not been harnessed properly.

“Our state is like mini India where different tribes reside and practice different culture and food habits”, Tedir said adding, the state will be tourism hotspot if the stake holders work harder and make it more vibrant for sustainable economy.

Advisor to tourism minister Laisam Simai encouraged for sustainable and valued tourism where it requires every stake holder’s support.

“It’s time to go for valued and sustainable tourism where it needs every stake holders participation. Without community involvement tourism won’t be successful”, he said.

He further requested every one to work in tandem and as a team to take state tourism into greater height.

Tourism secretary Sadhana Deori while informing about the scope of the program informed that department has always been a facilitator and create platforms for the tourism stake holders to perform better.

She further informed that ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ was started post covid in the year 2021 by the Department of Tourism with the theme “Restart the tourism” by introducing travel within the state by its people ( i.e Arunachalees ) to ensure sustenance of the state tourism industry post Covid-19 pandemic.

The government wants to give its people an opportunity to travel, within the state, as it will allow not only tourism to flourish but also allow Arunachalees to travel and explore the vast and amazing state that Arunachal is, the idea is to expand travel to regional and within the country in the near future, the secretary added.

Around seven national level Bloggers/You Tubers including from Assam , Kerala and New Delhi will be taken to newly created tourist circuits of Tirap and Longding for its promotion. 15 stakeholders from Longding district are participating at Itanagar-Pasighat-Aalo-Mechukha-Basar route, 15 stakeholders from Tirap District at Itanagar-Basar-Aalo-Mechukha-Pasighat route,

15 participants from upcoming districts like Kurung Kumey, Kra Dadi, Dibang Valley are participating at Bhalukpong-Bomdila – Dirang-Tawang tourist circuit.

As a part of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ an initiative of Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, 20 tourism stake holders from the state will be taken to Kerela and 18 stake holders will be taken to Sikkim to understand the rural tourism concept being practiced there.

The flagging off ceremony was attended by Tourism director Abu Tayeng, deputy directors Gedo Eshi & Bengia Manna Sonam, APTOA president John Panye alongwith DTOs and TIOs of the department.