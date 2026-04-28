Arunachal: Taba Jirpu Bags Prestigious Fulbright Fellowship

ITANAGAR- A doctoral research scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships 2026–2027, marking a significant academic milestone for both the institution and the state.

Taba Jirpu, a PhD candidate in the Department of Zoology, will undertake a fully funded nine-month research stay in the United States of America beginning tentatively in August. She has secured offers from two universities in the US as part of the fellowship.

Jirpu’s research focuses on cancer biology, with particular emphasis on developing improved therapeutic approaches for pancreatic cancer using extracellular vesicles. The field, considered an emerging area in biomedical research, is increasingly being explored for its potential in diagnostics and targeted treatment.

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The university administration described the selection as a reflection of its growing research profile. Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Prof. S.K. Nayek congratulated the scholar, noting that such achievements underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and global engagement.

According to faculty members, Jirpu hails from the Nyishi community and is originally from Potin circle. She was born and raised in Nirjuli in Papum Pare district. Her academic journey includes undergraduate studies at Gargi College, followed by a master’s degree from Rajiv Gandhi University, where she is currently pursuing her doctoral research.

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Working under the supervision of Arnab Ghosh in the Molecular Biology and Biomarker Discovery Laboratory, Jirpu has contributed to multiple research publications and presented her findings at international conferences. Faculty members described her selection as consistent with her academic record and research output.

Jirpu said that the fellowship offers an opportunity to expand her research skills and collaborate with leading scientists in the field. She also highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and global exposure, particularly for students from tribal and underrepresented backgrounds.

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She noted that participation in international academic programmes remains limited for many from such communities due to constraints related to awareness and access. Her selection, she said, represents not only a personal achievement but also an opportunity to increase representation and challenge existing barriers.

Jirpu added that her long-term goal is to contribute to cancer research, particularly in the areas of biomarker discovery and therapeutics, with a focus on addressing rising cancer cases in tribal communities.

The university stated that she is the first student from both Rajiv Gandhi University and Arunachal Pradesh to be selected for the Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship. Earlier, scholars from the state, including Liyi Marli Noshi (2024) and Mamu Hage (2026), had been selected for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, which is designed for mid-career professionals.