Arunachal: Sweet chestnut, large cardamom and kiwi selected as ODOPs

ZIRO- Sweet Chestnut and Large Cardamom were selected as the ODOP for Keyi Panyor District and Kiwi fruit was selected as the ODOP for Lower Subansiri district in a District Level Committee meeting on One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

A District Level Committee meeting on One District One Product (ODOP) scheme under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Chairing the meet, Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner i/c Vivek H.P pointed out the uniqueness of sweet chestnut as a potential ODOP and expressed interest in selecting it as the ODOP for the district. The DC also urged the members to focus on cluster-based approach to reap benefits of mechanization and economics of scale.

Keyi Panyor DHO Likha Chague proposed selection of Sweet Chestnut as ODOP pointing out the geographical suitability and resilience of the crop. The DHO also affirmed that sweet chestnut has high local demand and can be processed in powder form to increase its sale value.

After a comprehensive discussion among the members and considering all the pros and cons, Sweet Chestnut and Large Cardamom were selected as the ODOP for Keyi Panyor District.

Earlier, Deputy Director Industry Takhe Tamo highlighted the aims and objectives of the meeting followed by a brief overview of ODOP scheme by Omkar Mishra, representative of Ernst & Young LLP.

Arunachal: No Dam, No Survey on Siang River says Farmer’s Forum

Among others, SDHO Tasso Yallu, ADTH Toko Okey, SDAO Dani Tabin, Senong Namchoom, DMM, ArSRLM, Duyu Odi, ADO Yachuli, Pobu Kare, Block Coordinator, ArSRLM, Debia Sanka, Chairperson Radhpu Hapa Multipurpose Society, Debia Teji, Chairman HTWS and entrepreneurs Toko Kamin and Likha Chagu attended the meeting.

The ODOP meeting for Lower Subansiri District was also held on 12th July last presided over by DC H.P Vivek. Kiwi fruit was selected as the ODOP for Lower Subansiri district.

Arunachal: MLA Hage Appa calls for a garbage free and clean Ziro

The meeting was attended by DDI Takhe Tamo, DHO Hibu Dante, DAO Tasso Butung, ADTH Toko Okey, Michi Bida Rinya, Block Coordinator, ArSRLM Ziro, Anu Nalo, District coordinator, ArSRLM Ziro, Mihin Tayu, Secretary KWUI MPCS Ziro, Taro Tatang, Chairman Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society Ziro, Prem Kr. Subba, Assistant Manager, SBI Ziro, and Tage Rita Takhe, prominent entrepreneur and founder of Naara-Aaba winery.

DC Vivek H.P highlighted the potential and current status of kiwi fruit in the district and also stressed upon the importance of setting up a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Lower Subansiri District which would provide value addition to kiwi fruits and enhance the income of local kiwi farmers.