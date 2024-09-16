Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Sewa meeting held at Ziro

ZIRO- A meeting on implementation of campaign for fortnight celebration of “Swachhata Hi Sewa” was held under the chairmanship of local MLA Hage Appa at District Secretariat here today.

The MLA appreciated the efforts made by district administration, UD & PHED departments and all the CBOs for their whole hearted involvement in the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign. He said with the participation of schools, the human chain from Hapoli to Old Ziro can become a beacon of hope and commitment towards clean Ziro campaign.

The MLA urged the agriculture and horticulture departments to take up intensive and extensive awareness campaigns for organic farming mission. He said with the growing consciousness of people towards healthy lifestyle, organic farming can become a major contributor in improving the health of people of Ziro and also attracting more tourists to the valley. He also urged the departments to highlight the positive impact of organic farming. He said positive inducement and learning will go a long way in adopting healthy food habits.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P highlighted the aims and objectives of the meeting. He informed that the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ is not just a fortnight campaign culminating on 2nd October 2024, but it also aims to bring lifestyle and habit changes among the people to maintain a neat and clean Ziro. He said the schools will have to inculcate cleanliness habit as part of their routine curriculum.

The DC also informed that four Cleanliness Target Units (CTU) in urban area and one CTU in rural area have been identified which will be converted into selfie and viewpoints after their clean ups. This will not only create awareness on garbage disposal, but will also showcase the possibility of transforming something dirty into beautiful and useful.

The DC further said as part of awareness during Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign, a human chain will be formed with the help of CBOs and schools. This massive exercise involving huge number of youth and students will not only create awareness among them, but also stand as a testimony of the commitment of district administration and public towards clean Ziro.

Taking note of the DC’s advice, the president of Private Schools Association, Taru Abin informed that schools have prepared a curriculum where cleanliness and awareness activity drives in the schools will be conducted on monthly basis.

District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante and District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung gave presentations on organic farming and informed the commitment of the department to get organic farming district tag for Lower Subansiri.

The meeting was attended by all the ZPMs and various CBOs, who whole heartedly gave their commitment to shoulder the responsibility of district administration in achieving the aims of Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign.