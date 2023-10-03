Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva organized at Ziro

ZIRO- The Ziro Highway Division in collaboration with Regional Office Itanagar, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways organized a garbage cleanup operation at the Ziro-Hapoli TAH stretch under the Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive here last Sunday.

Local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Tage Taki, PWD Highway Chief Engineer Nani Robin, Regional Officer Itanagar, Ministry of Road Transport and Highway Govt. of India Subhash Chandra, Chief Engineer Arunank Project Brigadier Yogesh Nair, Commander 756 BRTF Pinegrove Col. Archana Sood and her team, PWD Superintending Engineer Gyati Anda, PWD Ziro Division Executive Engineer Hage Tachang and his team, Managing Director of Puna Hinda Constructions and renowned Highway contractor Puna Hinda, state BJP youth leader Nani Opo, members of Apatani Women association Ziro (AWAZ), Old Ziro Market Committee, All Hija Youth Association, All Dutta Association and students of Ziro Valley School, participated.

Later, Er. Subhash Chandra, Regional Officer Ministry of Road Transport and Highway Govt.of India explained that the programme was part of the Central Govt’s policy of 100 hours cleanliness drive with minimum two hours per week under the Swacchhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive programme.

He further added that the Ministry of Road Transport had been instructed by Central Govt.to generate awareness of the policy starting from 1st of this month and appealed public of the District to cooperate and take active part in Swacchhata Hi Seva cleanliness drive to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

200 participants cleaned up the garbage of 10 kms stretch Ziro-Hapoli TAH frequented by the visitors to recent Ziro Festival of Music and the public alike.