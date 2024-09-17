Arunachal

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched at Yachuli

On the occasion, Swachhata Pledge was taken and a plantation programme based on “Ek ped maa ke naam” was held as part of the cleanliness drive.

Last Updated: September 17, 2024
1 minute read
YACHULI- On the occasion of birthday of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, District Administration of Keyi Panyor in collaboration with Dept. of PHE & WS and UD & Housing, launched the week-long Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 at DC office Yachuli, here today.

The programme was officially flagged off by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, in presence of DC Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, ZPC Keyi Panyor Likha Sangchhore, ADC Suraj Gurung, EAC Yazali Dr. Mumne Borang, CO Yachuli Taba Milka, CO Deed Sylvia Koyu, PRI leaders, HoDs and public.

On the occasion, Swachhata Pledge was taken and a plantation programme based on “Ek ped maa ke naam” was held as part of the cleanliness drive.

Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung urged the public to practice cleanliness not just during such occasions but incorporate it in their day to day life, stressing upon the view that cleanliness should not be an administrative initiative but be based on community participation, starting from one’s very home.

DC Keyi Panyor speaking on the occasion said we should focus on the low hanging fruits first and build towards becoming an exemplary district to all the neighbouring districts including the capital, in terms of cleanliness.

