Arunachal

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Campaign Inspires Cleanliness Drive in Anini

The day began at the DC Office with a Swachhata Pledge, followed by a vibrant walkathon to the District Hospital, Anini.

Last Updated: 17/09/2025
1 minute read
ANINI-  The Dibang Valley district today witnessed an inspiring cleanliness movement as the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign was launched with great enthusiasm.

Spearheaded by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development & Housing and PHED Anini, the campaign aimed at spreading awareness and reinforcing collective responsibility for a clean environment.

The day began at the DC Office with a Swachhata Pledge, followed by a vibrant walkathon to the District Hospital, Anini. In-charge Deputy Commissioner Lijum Ete flagged off the rally, urging citizens to keep their town clean and live by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of cleanliness.

Olom Apang, Executive Engineer of UD & Housing, Anini Division, highlighted the decade-long journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission and encouraged residents to take active part in the series of activities planned under the campaign.

The walkathon, themed “Walk for Cleanliness, Walk for Swachh Anini,” drew nearly 150 participants, including students, officials, and community members. The event reflected the town’s strong resolve to build a cleaner and healthier Dibang Valley.

Tags
