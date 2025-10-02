Arunachal: Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

TAWANG- The Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culmination Programme was held today at the DC Office Conference Hall, Tawang, under the joint aegis of the Department of Urban Affairs and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, graced the programme as Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present included I/c SP Tawang Kesang Norbu, EE PWD Tadar Nyakpu, EE WRD Momar Riba, EE PhED Jomniyang Perme, AE DUDA Smith Taba, besides representatives from Bazar Welfare Committees, Gaon Burahs, Women’s Welfare Association, Hoteliers and Homestay Associations, Taxi Union, Safai Mitras and sanitary staff.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, followed by felicitation of sanitary staff, NGOs, and associations for their contribution to cleanliness.

In her address, DC Namgyal Angmo lauded the efforts of community groups and NGOs in keeping Tawang clean and urged citizens to adopt waste segregation at the source. She emphasized, “Cleanliness is not just an event but a way of life. Tawang must lead by example in becoming a plastic-free district.”

An open-house discussion allowed representatives of Hoteliers, Homestays, and Women’s Welfare Association to share suggestions on strengthening waste management practices. Safai Mitras and sanitary assistants were felicitated with Certificates of Appreciation and PPE kits, acknowledging their tireless service.

Earlier, EE PHED Jomniyang Perme welcomed the participants, appreciating their cooperation in cleanliness drives. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by AE DUDA Smith Taba.

The event reaffirmed the collective resolve of Tawang’s administration and community to sustain the momentum of the Swachh Bharat Mission, envisioning a cleaner, greener, and healthier district.