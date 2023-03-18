Arunachal: SVAMITVA scheme kickstarted at Ziro

ZIRO- The SVAMITVA scheme for Lower Subansiri District was kickstarted from Bamin Michi village here today.

Launching the programme, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime sought cooperation from denizens of the district for smooth and successful conduct of the operation in the district. He also highlighted the importance of Information, Education and Communication on the occasion.

The District Land Revenue Settlement Officer Er. Chaku Raju informed 19 villages of Ziro-I circle would be mapped in the first phase of the total 5000 villages to be mapped in the state.

A central sector scheme of Panchayati Raj, the SVAMITVA scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas by mapping of land parcels using ‘Drone Technology’ and providing ‘record of rights’ to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards to property owners.

The scheme also carries multifarious aspects including facilitating monetization of properties and enabling bank loans, reducing property related disputes and comprehensive village level planning to achieve Gram Swaraj and Atmanirbhar in rural India.

The scheme is implemented by collaborated efforts of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Land Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and Survey of India.

ZPM Bamin Gumbo, Apatani Youth Association President Tapi Mali, gaon buras, gaon buris, villagers and youth of Bamin Michi village attended the programme.