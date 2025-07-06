Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

LONGDING– A suspected militant affiliated with the NSCN(K-YA) faction was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces near Khogla village under Wakka circle, Longding district, on Sunday.

The incident occurred close to the Indo-Myanmar border during a joint operation by the Indian Army’s Special Forces and Assam Rifles, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of 7–8 armed insurgents in the area.

According to a senior police officer, the security forces were fired upon during a search operation, leading to an intense gunfight. One militant was neutralized, while the others fled into the dense forest terrain.

The security forces recovered the body of the militant along with a significant cache of arms, including 15 kg of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 34 detonators, two .22 pistols with magazines, and camp materials.

The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of Tissa police station, is ongoing as security forces have launched a large-scale combing effort to track down the escaped militants.

No further details about the identity of the deceased insurgent have been disclosed.

This encounter underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region, with authorities remaining vigilant to maintain peace and stability along the sensitive