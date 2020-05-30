Arunachal: Surface communication restored to Anjaw

Namsai- Surface communication restored to Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh which was cut off due to several landslides following heavy rain on May 24, said a press release issued by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Severe landslides and road block on the road from Tidding to Hayuliang in Anjaw District (NH 113) was reported on 27th May morning. Landslides occurred at considerable locations near Khupa, Amliang, Naraliang, Mompani, Chirang, Paya, New Paya and Tidding Villages. A severe damage was observed near New Paya Village.

NHIDCL immediately swung into action and deployed heavy machineries viz. Excavator (220), JCB, Dumper & Trailer etc. for clearance of landslides and damages to the road on war footing basis. The job was completed on afternoon of 30th May’2020 to an extent that connectivity to the District was restored.