ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Upper Project in Likor

Additional 36 families from Likor village extend consent, taking total support for PFR activities of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to 71.

Last Updated: 24/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Upper Project in Likor

YINGKIONG- Public support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to grow in Upper Siang district, with more families from Likor village formally extending their consent.

On Friday, 36 additional families from the village expressed their support, taking the total number of pro-PFR families to 71. The development follows earlier endorsements, including 28 families who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 19, 2026, and seven more families who joined on March 24.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Representing the consenting residents, Ombeng Danggen, along with Project Affected Families (PAFs), submitted the updated list of supporting members to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yingkiong.

Also Read- Ziro Prepares for Monsoon with Safety-First Plan

The submission was made in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo and Atek Miyu, among others, reflecting continued engagement between the administration and local stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner outlined key aspects of the PFR survey and addressed concerns raised by Project Affected Families. Officials said the interaction was aimed at clarifying procedural aspects and addressing apprehensions related to the survey process.

Also Read- Dibang Valley Prepares for Monsoon

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, currently at the pre-feasibility stage, has drawn both support and scrutiny in the region. The administration’s ongoing outreach efforts appear to be focused on building consensus and ensuring informed participation among local communities.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/04/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: APU Lecture Highlights Tani Identity

Arunachal: APU Lecture Highlights Tani Identity

Arunachal: Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

Arunachal: Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

Arunachal: Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

Arunachal: Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

Arunachal: Poshan Pakhwada Celebrated in Lower Siang

Arunachal: Poshan Pakhwada Celebrated in Lower Siang

Arunachal: Mama Natung Chairs Key Coordination Meet in Seppa

Arunachal: Mama Natung Chairs Key Coordination Meet in Seppa

Mithun Breeding Awareness Drive Held in West Siang

Arunachal: Mithun Breeding Awareness Drive Held in West Siang

Arunachal Eyes Global Tourism via Subansiri Project

Arunachal Eyes Global Tourism via Subansiri Project

Arunachal: Welfare Camp for Workers Held in Kyidphel

Arunachal: Welfare Camp for Workers Held in Kyidphel

Arunachal: Ziro Valley Pays Tribute to Corporal Tage Hailyang

Arunachal: Ziro Valley Pays Tribute to Corporal Tage Hailyang

Arunachal: Women Farmers Help Police Nab Escaped Criminal in 24 Hours

Arunachal: Women Farmers Help Police Nab Escaped Criminal in 24 Hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button