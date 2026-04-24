Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Upper Project in Likor

YINGKIONG- Public support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to grow in Upper Siang district, with more families from Likor village formally extending their consent.

On Friday, 36 additional families from the village expressed their support, taking the total number of pro-PFR families to 71. The development follows earlier endorsements, including 28 families who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 19, 2026, and seven more families who joined on March 24.

Representing the consenting residents, Ombeng Danggen, along with Project Affected Families (PAFs), submitted the updated list of supporting members to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yingkiong.

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The submission was made in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo and Atek Miyu, among others, reflecting continued engagement between the administration and local stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner outlined key aspects of the PFR survey and addressed concerns raised by Project Affected Families. Officials said the interaction was aimed at clarifying procedural aspects and addressing apprehensions related to the survey process.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, currently at the pre-feasibility stage, has drawn both support and scrutiny in the region. The administration’s ongoing outreach efforts appear to be focused on building consensus and ensuring informed participation among local communities.