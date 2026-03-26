Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Project in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG- Public support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to grow in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, with more residents coming forward to formally extend their consent.

In Pugging village, a total of 31 residents have submitted their consent in favour of the PFR activities, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 15, 2026. Of these, 16 are permanent residents of the village, while 15 individuals are currently residing in other parts of Upper Siang district and beyond due to occupational commitments.

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Representing the group, Toto Taron, along with other supporting members, submitted the list of consenting residents to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, Talo Jerang, at his office chamber in Yingkiong on March 26.

Officials noted that this adds to the earlier phase of consent collection, during which 57 households out of a total of 77 in the village had already extended their support for the proposed activities. A small number of households are yet to submit their consent.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, proposed as a major hydropower and river management initiative, has been under discussion in the region, with authorities undertaking preliminary processes including feasibility assessments and community consultations.

While sections of the local population have expressed support for the project citing development prospects, the consent-gathering process remains a key component of administrative engagement with affected communities at this stage.