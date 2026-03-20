Arunachal: Support for SUMP PFR Rises to 336 in Komkar

YINGKIONG- Support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has continued to grow, with 39 additional residents of Komkar village extending their backing to the initiative. With this development, the total number of supporters from Komkar village has reached 336.

The residents, many of whom are currently residing in different parts of Upper Siang district and other regions due to occupational and business engagements, have expressed their support in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar.

The list of supporting residents was formally submitted by Oyang Boko on behalf of the villagers to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang during a programme held at the conference hall of the DC Office in Yingkiong on March 20.

Also Read- Likor Village Backs Siang Upper Project Survey

Acknowledging the development, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated what he described as constructive support from the community. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to maintaining transparency, raising awareness, and ensuring community participation throughout the PFR process.

The Deputy Commissioner also addressed concerns related to environmental impact, stating that advancements in modern survey techniques have reduced potential risks. Citing expert inputs, he noted that PFR survey activities do not adversely affect forests or the environment. According to him, core samples are collected from deep underground using core drilling methods, which do not involve surface-level destruction or damage to surrounding areas.

Also Read- Begging Villagers Sign Additional MoU for SUMP PFR

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has been a subject of ongoing discussion in the region, with the PFR stage seen as a preliminary step in assessing feasibility and potential impacts. Officials have emphasised that stakeholder engagement remains an important part of the process as the project progresses.